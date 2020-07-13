CBS 17 Job Alert – Ashley Christensen Restaurants is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s job alert is focused on the ramping up of the restaurant industry.

Ashley Christensen, one of the most celebrated chefs in Raleigh – the winner of the 2019 James Beard Award – has a lot of opening with Ashley Christensen Restaurants.

One of those is for a sous chef.

To quote the opening, “be a stickler for quality.” You need to know your way around a kitchen, including safety practices. You’ll also take inventory, creating budgets, making projections, run payroll, and pay vendors.

You should have two years experience and be Serve Safe certified. Ashley runs a tight ship, so there are a lot of details to these openings you’ll want to review.

If you’re looking for something in the front of house, they need a host.

As the job listing says, “Candidate must be hospitable, friendly, and personable.”
Dress right and be able to handle a fast-paced atmosphere.”

There are a lot of openings for the company so check out the full list to see what else jumps out at you.

