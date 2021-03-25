CBS 17 Job Alert – Athleta and Old Navy are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert focuses on the retail industry.

While some chains are closing stores and cutting jobs – others are booming and hiring. The National Retail Federation and CNBC put together a list.

At the top of the list are Athleta and Old Navy — both owned by The Gap.

Athleta needs brand associates at locations at The Streets and Southpoint in Durham and Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Some of the benefits include a 50% discount on regular-priced items at all Gap Incorporated stores. Also, five on-the-clock hours to volunteer with a charity.

I did a quick search of Old Navy jobs and there are a bunch of them throughout central North Carolina.

There are sales jobs at every location. An assistant general manager is needed in Raleigh and a specialist in product operations is needed in Durham.

