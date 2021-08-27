CBS 17 Job Alert – AT&T and Fred Anderson Toyota are hiring

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many companies are trying to lure new employees with a signing bonus.

We’ve seen it with school districts trying to find bus drivers and now private employers are offering incentives.

AT&T reached out to CBS 17 because they need to hire 500 retail sales consultants across the southeast – including here in North Carolina.

For starters, there is a $1,000 signing bonus for new hires.

Other benefits include medical and dental insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

These jobs are both part-time and full-time. Past sales experience is preferred.

Anything related to maintenance, especially car repair, is in major demand right now.

Fred Anderson Toyota needs an entry-level Toyota technician.

There is a sign-on bonus with experience.

But even for those starting out, the dealership offers a four-day workweek with five days off in a row every three weeks.

There are also health benefits and a 401(k).

The job requires routine maintenance – things like oil changes, tire rotation, replacing fluids, etc.

You should be OK with taking classes for added knowledge and training.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories