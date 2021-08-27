CBS 17 Job Alert – AT&T and Fred Anderson Toyota are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many companies are trying to lure new employees with a signing bonus.
We’ve seen it with school districts trying to find bus drivers and now private employers are offering incentives.
AT&T reached out to CBS 17 because they need to hire 500 retail sales consultants across the southeast – including here in North Carolina.
For starters, there is a $1,000 signing bonus for new hires.
Other benefits include medical and dental insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement and paid time off.
These jobs are both part-time and full-time. Past sales experience is preferred.
Anything related to maintenance, especially car repair, is in major demand right now.
Fred Anderson Toyota needs an entry-level Toyota technician.
There is a sign-on bonus with experience.
But even for those starting out, the dealership offers a four-day workweek with five days off in a row every three weeks.
There are also health benefits and a 401(k).
The job requires routine maintenance – things like oil changes, tire rotation, replacing fluids, etc.
You should be OK with taking classes for added knowledge and training.