CBS 17 Job Alert – Attend a virtual job fair on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Jobs fairs are a great place to meet with a bunch of potential employers at one time.

However, because of the pandemic, job fairs are still happening, but – like most things – they’re happening virtually.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Career Center of the Southeast and Devry University are holding one this upcoming Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You must sign up in advance.

There are about a dozen different employers looking for on-the-spot hiring.

I checked with the sponsor and found, locally, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Census Bureau, and Primerica are all hiring.

Each one has different kinds of jobs available.

Plus, since this is for the southeast, there are also opportunities in other cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Nashville.

More headlines from CBS17.com: