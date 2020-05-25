CBS 17 Job Alert – Auto-CSR at Wells Fargo, USPS sales and distribution associate available

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping you find a job during this tough economic time.

Car companies are offering great deals right now, and people are buying, so Wells Fargo needs a Auto-Customer Service Representative.

​This is for its office in Raleigh. ​

You need a year of experience and must have excellent communication skills.

Bilingual skills are also a very good thing, so is knowledge of the auto finance industry.

You must be okay with working nights, weekends, and holidays if need be. ​​

The US Postal Service is looking for a Sales and Distribution Associate at its location on North Main Street in Hope mills. ​

This is a temporary job, but could lead to something full time. ​

You qualify for paid time off, holiday pay, and health insurance.​

Pay is $17.19 an hour.