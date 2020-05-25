CBS 17 Job Alert – Auto-CSR at Wells Fargo, USPS sales and distribution associate available

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping you find a job during this tough economic time.
Car companies are offering great deals right now, and people are buying, so Wells Fargo needs a Auto-Customer Service Representative.
This is for its office in Raleigh.
You need a year of experience and must have excellent communication skills.
Bilingual skills are also a very good thing, so is knowledge of the auto finance industry.
You must be okay with working nights, weekends, and holidays if need be.
The US Postal Service is looking for a Sales and Distribution Associate at its location on North Main Street in Hope mills.
This is a temporary job, but could lead to something full time.
You qualify for paid time off, holiday pay, and health insurance.
Pay is $17.19 an hour.