CBS 17 Job Alert – Barnes & Noble and rue21 are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert focuses on the retail industy.

Despite fewer people shopping in brick-and-mortar stores, there is still a need for workers.

Barnes & Noble in Cary is looking for a part-time bookseller.

The job requires excellent people and communication skills to help shoppers find the right products. You should have a love of reading and a flexible schedule for expanded hours during the holiday shopping season.

The rue21 store in Airport Plaza in Fayetteville is in need of seasonal workers.

The job is part-time and requires a flexible schedule.

Be OK with standing for long periods of time on the sales floor. Also, have a love of fashion and shopping.

