CBS 17 Job Alert – BASF, SYKES are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite record levels of unemployment, CBS 17 continues to find lots of great opportunities in a variety of fields in central North Carolina.

BASF is looking for a customer service representative in Research Triangle Park. This is part of the Agricultural Solutions Center.

You’ll be responsible for fulfillment process from clients. This includes entering orders and resolving any kind of customer conflicts.

In Fayetteville, SYKES is looking for an inbound sales customer service representative.

It is a full time job with pay that begins at $12 per hour.

Training is paid and you qualify for health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and paid time off. You will need a high school diploma and a year of sales experience.

