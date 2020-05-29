RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite record levels of unemployment, CBS 17 continues to find lots of great opportunities in a variety of fields in central North Carolina.
BASF is looking for a customer service representative in Research Triangle Park. This is part of the Agricultural Solutions Center.
You’ll be responsible for fulfillment process from clients. This includes entering orders and resolving any kind of customer conflicts.
In Fayetteville, SYKES is looking for an inbound sales customer service representative.
It is a full time job with pay that begins at $12 per hour.
Training is paid and you qualify for health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and paid time off. You will need a high school diploma and a year of sales experience.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- CBS 17 Job Alert – BASF, SYKES are hiring
- NC reports 2nd-largest daily increase of COVID-19 cases
- Parents angered over yearbook cover photo for Missouri elementary school
- Virginia church’s sign sparks controversy
- Costco plans to bring back free samples next month
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now