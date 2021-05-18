CBS 17 Job Alert – BBB Better Your Business Academy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is for those who’ve started their own small business and need the backing of a respected organization to grow it – the Better Business Bureau.

It is called the 2021 Better Your Business Academy – or BYAB for short.

The academy runs for three months – in person and virtual.

You’ll work on building a business plan to present to a panel of judges to be considered for the BYBA.

Members of the class receive the use of the BYBA logo, plus special promotion on the Better Business Bureau website.

You can apply until May 27.