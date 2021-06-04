CBS 17 Job Alert – Belk and Diversity X are holding job fairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Friday’s Job Alert is for people who want to be considered for a lot of different positions at one time.

We’ve talked for weeks about the shortage of retail workers. There is a job fair going on at the Belk store in Fayetteville on June 12 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.n.

The openings are all for store associates, but in different departments and for different brands. Experience is preferred.

To apply, click here.

Diversity X has a virtual job fair coming up on the 21. In case you aren’t familiar with Diversity X, it helps minority candidates in their job search. This includes people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The virtual job fair will be on June 21 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You must register in advance. Companies like eBay and Ford often take part and people with interest in all different kind of positions are encouraged to apply.

To apply, click here.