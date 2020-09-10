CBS 17 Job Alert – Belk and Kohl’s are hiring seasonal associates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Heading into the holidays there is always a need for retail workers.

The Belk in Dunn is looking for a Sales Associate.

Customer service is key, so a lot of personality is needed. There are sales goals and maintaining a designated sales area.

Past retail experience is preferred.

Kohl’s in Fayetteville needs a seasonal sales associate.

A flexible schedule is needed, so is the ability to work in various departments as needed.

You will need to be OK with talking to customers about credit cards and loyalty programs.

Past experience is needed and so is a basic understanding of technology.

