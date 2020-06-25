CBS 17 Job Alert – Bellhops and Five Below are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite record unemployment, there are still a lot of job openings across the country.

The moving company Bellhops operates online and is need of movers and drivers.

This is a pretty cool service if you’ve never heard of it. Locally, they have operations in Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill.

Drivers have a usual distance of just 15 miles, though some longer trips are needed.

You’re totally in charge of your own schedule – just enter your availability into a mobile app and you’ll be matched up with jobs. Just make sure you have all the required licenses for operating a commercial truck.

The discount chain Five Below continues a massive expansion nationwide, and they need workers all across the state.

They need what are called customer experience managers at stores in Cary, Morrisville, and Durham.

You’ll lead front-end operations and help with everything from schedules to training.