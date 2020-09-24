CBS 17 Job Alert – Best Buy, Stir in North Hills are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Heading into the holiday season, Best Buy is hiring a lot of workers – and there are hiring events Thursday and Friday at locations in Cary and Knightdale.

Before anything else, apply online first. These events are from noon until 6 p.m. each day.

Openings include Seasonal Geek Squad Consultation Agent, Customer Experience Advisor, and Product Flow Specialist.

There is a virtual hiring event planned for the bar and restaurant Stir in North Hills in Raleigh.

The event is happening on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Openings include bartender, busser, cooks, and servers.

Make sure to submit an online resume – they’ll email you a link to attend the meeting.

