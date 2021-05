RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A virtual job fair will be held next week for those looking for a job in Raleigh.

The Best Hire Career Fairs Raleigh Virtual Job Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. online on May 12.

To register and learn more about the event and what industries will be represented at the fair, you can click here.