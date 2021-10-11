CBS 17 Job Alert – Best jobs to look for if you want to work remotely

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Working remotely became a necessity at the start of the pandemic, but now a lot of people are looking at it as a requirement in a new job.

In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has just some of the huge companies hiring a lot of remote workers and the six career fields with the most openings.

The website “FlexJobs” is designed to help people find companies and positions that offer these remote opportunities.

They ranked 30 companies with extensive remote-hiring. Some require you to be based in a certain city – others don’t.

A few of the big names offering extensive remote hiring include Verizon, SafeAuto, CVS Health, and UnitedHealth Group.

FlexJobs ranked the top six most popular career positions – those with the most remote openings: