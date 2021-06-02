CBS 17 Job Alert – Best-paying jobs with and without a degree required

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert looks at the highest paying jobs both with and without a degree.

Ramsey Solutions – as in Dave Ramsey – released a list last week of the 25 best-paying jobs, no degree needed.

Number 25 is a solar installer. The job is self-explanatory. The average pay is $45,000, with massive growth expected as we look at alternative energy.

Number 12 is an occupational therapist assistant. This involves helping people learn basic skills after a traumatic injury. Average pay is $59,000 with a 32% job growth expected in the coming year.

A study from the job website “Stacker” and the Bureau of Labor Statistics found the 50 highest paying jobs in Raleigh that require a degree.

No big surprise that the top job is a CEO.

A lot of jobs are in computers and engineering.

Human resources managers ranked number 11 with a mean salary of $126,000 dollars annually. I found more than three dozen openings within 60 miles of Raleigh.

Surveyors come in at number 48 with a mean salary of $76,000. I found more than 100 openings within 50 miles of Raleigh on our Job Alert Tab.

