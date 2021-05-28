CBS 17 Job Alert – Bonefish Grill and Outback Steakhouse are holding hiring events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It is a story CBS 17 continues to follow – the massive need for workers in the restaurant industry.

The shortage is in all parts of most restaurants – front of house, back of house, managers – it doesn’t matter.

I’m getting news for job fairs almost daily from these national chains.

Bonefish Grill has a two-day hiring event on June 2 and 3.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at a restaurant or virtually.

The job fair is for all hourly positions.

There are locations in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary and Southern Pines.

Outback Steakhouse also has a two-day hiring event in Raleigh on June 2 and 3.

All hourly positions are available, including servers and cooks.

The company is offering discounts on cellphones and health club memberships to lure in workers.

The hiring is going on in-person and online from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.