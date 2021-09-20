CBS 17 Job Alert – Booming construction industry in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job alert looks at the booming construction industry in metro Raleigh.

With all the growth seen in recent years it’s understandable there is a huge need for qualified construction workers. Now, a new report is showing that pay for these qualified workers is well above the national average.

The website ConstructionCoverage.com looked at average pay in 2015 and then compared it to average pay in 2020.

Pay increased from $39,300 last year to $46,400 this year.

It means pay for construction workers in the Raleigh metro area is the seventh fastest increasing for any major metropolitan area in the country.

Charlotte was 10th on the list and Seattle had the biggest jump for any large city in the country.

Knowing that information, I wanted to do a little deeper dive and find out about openings in the construction industry. A quick search of our Job Alert Tab revealed nearly 500 jobs within a 25-mile radius of Raleigh.

I kept seeing opening after opening for “construction or project manager.”

One opening is at DOS Global Group in Cary.

This involves cost, schedule, change, and progress management.

This particular role is in the pharma industry – as in pharmaceutical.

Fifteen years of construction management experience is needed – preferably in pharma – with 10 years of experience working in the RTP area.

There are a lot of intricate roles for this kind of management position.