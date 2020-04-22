CBS 17 Job Alert – Bootstrap Brands, Costco are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite a record number of people filing for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are a lot of companies still looking to hire workers.

Bootstrap Brands in Durham is looking for someone to work in their warehouse. The ideal candidate will be able to lift up to 50 pounds, be able to work in a team to fulfill orders, and be able to adjust depending on customer demand.

The Costco store on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh has an opening for a meat cutter. It could be a great opportunity for someone in the restaurant industry who suddenly found him or herself out of work. You need experience cutting meat, and you’ll be required to pack it for sale.

