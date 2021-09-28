CBS 17 Job Alert – Brand ambassadors needed in craft drink industry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is all about the craft drink industry — specifically, people who can represent them to the public.

Havas Street is looking for brand ambassadors for a popular spirits/liquor portfolio.

The pay is great for the right workers – $34 to $36 an hour. It does involve product knowledge and some travel.

The minimum age to apply is 21. Past work in the hospitality, bartending, and customer service industries is a plus.

Dragon Spirits Marketing also needs ambassadors. This is a part-time job – usually 2-to-3-hour shifts – for $20 to $30 an hour.

Applicants will need to be good with social media, share product knowledge, be 21, and have a clean driving record. Be a people person, too.

