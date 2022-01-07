CBS 17 Job Alert – Burlington

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There are nearly 2,900 retail job openings posted to the CBS 17’s Job Alert page. Now, another chain store in the Triangle is about to add to that number.

Burlington contacted me earlier this week to announce the opening of a new store in Durham this spring.

Technically, it is a relocation, but the company is still in need of workers.

The store is on North Pointe Drive. There are openings for cashiers and retail sales associates, but there are also two openings for Store Supervisors. This means reporting to the store manager and acting as the manager on duty.