CBS 17 Job Alert – Burney’s Sweets, Panera Bread are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though the restaurant industry is starting to reopen, there are still a lot of people who are searching for a new job.

These jobs might even be great for someone with a passion for cooking who is looking for some extra money.

This is a fun one – Burney’s Sweets and More on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh is looking for part-time bakers and cake decorators.

The shop reports an increased demand for cakes and other desserts. Experience working in a bakery or restaurant is preferred, but not required.

Send an email here to apply.

Panera Bread has been expanding like crazy in recent years.

The location on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh is looking for an overnight baker.

It is third shift, so you’ll work overnight making pastries for the next day.

A year or two of experience in baking is preferred. You’re also eligible for health benefits, 401(k), and paid vacation.

Click here to apply.

