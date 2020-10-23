CBS 17 Job Alert – Call center, pharmacy tech positions open

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a Call Center Team Lead needed for an established company in Statesville.

Since it is a managerial position, it involves strong leadership skills and working with employee schedules as well as handling client issues.

There are a lot of specifics for this position, so check out the needed qualifications online.

A lot of people are looking for work from home jobs, especially with so many kids now at home.

Soliant is looking for a work from home pharmacy tech. This is a 13-week contract position but could go longer.

Past pharmacy tech experience is required, as is a state license.

Have a home office and open availability.

