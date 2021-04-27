CBS 17 Job Alert – Cancer research company hiring in RTP

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — GRAIL is a company that uses science, technology, and large-scale clinical studies to find ways to detect, identify, and ultimately fight cancer.

The company’s newest operation is at Research Triangle Park and is in need of approximately 60 new employees.

“Not only do we need clinical researchers in the laboratory, but we also need software engineers, automation engineers, even folks for the warehouse,” said Andrew Crenshaw, the vice president of operations and site lead at RTP.

He hopes the mission of the company will be attractive to job seekers who want more than just employment. The desire to help in the fight against cancer, no matter the job role, will draw in new employees.

“We’re building a culture here that everybody feels engaged and shares in the mission,” said Crenshaw.

The new operation is already open, but staffing has just started.