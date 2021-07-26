CBS 17 Job Alert – Cape Fear Valley Health to hold ‘Mega Hiring Event’ this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we are looking at the massive need for health care workers and not just right now, but in the coming years.

A recent analysis of the industry shows current staffing will outpace demand in just 3 1/2 years.

Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville is hosting what they call a “Mega Hiring Event.”

It is on Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Healthplex on Skibo Road.

There are openings for all positions, though new graduates and experienced nurses are both needed. Cape Fear is also providing food, drinks and doing giveaways.

