CBS 17 Job Alert – Cape Fear Valley Health, WakeMed both holding career fairs

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on the nursing industry.

Workers are in desperate need as the number of COVID-19 cases keeps increasing — and this isn’t taking into account the nursing shortage we’ve faced for years.

Cape Fear Valley Health needs nursing assistants for critical care and cardiac services.

They are holding a job fair on Friday at the human resources office on Medical Drive. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You should bring three copies of your resume – and dress in either scrubs or business attire.

WakeMed will also hold a Nursing and Nursing Support Career Fair on Aug. 19.

The fair is from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at North Hospital on Falls of Neuse Road.

Clinical and ambulatory nurses can receive a bonus of up to $15,000.

You can register on the WakeMed website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories