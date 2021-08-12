CBS 17 Job Alert – Cape Fear Valley Health, WakeMed both holding career fairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on the nursing industry.

Workers are in desperate need as the number of COVID-19 cases keeps increasing — and this isn’t taking into account the nursing shortage we’ve faced for years.

Cape Fear Valley Health needs nursing assistants for critical care and cardiac services.

They are holding a job fair on Friday at the human resources office on Medical Drive. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You should bring three copies of your resume – and dress in either scrubs or business attire.

WakeMed will also hold a Nursing and Nursing Support Career Fair on Aug. 19.

The fair is from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at North Hospital on Falls of Neuse Road.

Clinical and ambulatory nurses can receive a bonus of up to $15,000.

You can register on the WakeMed website.