CBS 17 Job Alert – Capital Grille and Durham Tech are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are a lot of people in the food and beverage industry either looking for a job or looking to use their skills to make extra cash.
Capital Grille in North Hills in Raleigh needs a host.
Make sure to be engaging and warm! Talk to guests and introduce them to their server.
Managing waiting lists and and keeping cool in stressful times is also crucial.
Durham Tech needs an adjunct instructor for the culinary program.
A degree in culinary arts is needed, as is two years minimum culinary management eperience, and one year of of teaching or training experience.
Since this is a career in education, there are a lot of very specific requirements to check out before applying.
