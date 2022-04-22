RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A upcoming program will give local high school students a chance to get a jump-start on their career.

It is called a “Career Accelerator,” and in today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young goes through some of the opportunities—and big-name companies—that are part of this program.

Registration is now open for the WakeEd Partnership “Career Accelerator” for the summer.

It is for any 10th to 12th-grader in Wake County Schools.

This is for 1,000 rising 10th to 12th graders and gives these young people real-world learning in a workplace and a chance to meet with employers to explore different careers.

Companies already signed up include Amazon, UNC Rex Hospital, Triangle ESports Academy and Marbles Museum.

The program runs from July 18 to July 29.