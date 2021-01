RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Today’s Job Alert is for a job fair happening both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Career Center of the Southeast is hosting the fair – which is virtual.

The employers run the gambit. Some of them include FedEx Ground, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Fastenal and Integrity Staffing.

The job fair runs from 10 until noon, and you have to upload your resume.

You can pre-register or register during the event.