RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Professionals explaining their career directly to those who might be interested in the same field.

In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young found a monthly program with this very informative goal.

It is said that knowledge is power.

This program is called “Career Pathways,” and it is put on monthly by North Carolina Community College.

It is said the mission is to “get all North Carolinians on a Career Pathway that will lead to life-sustaining wages in a career they enjoy.”

This month’s seminar is on respiratory therapy. Professionals in this field from across the state take part.

Things discussed include job predictions for the future of the industry and the need for a future workforce.

There is a link to this month’s course online. You’re asked to register first.

By the way, presentations for different careers go back as far as 2015, so you’re able to search through a lot of career fields.