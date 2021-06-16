CBS 17 Job Alert – ‘Career Pathways’ webinar, RecruitMilitary virtual job fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert has two focuses.

The first one we look at isn’t about finding a job, but rather making sure you know about all the different fields – and different jobs within them.

The North Carolina Community College Sytems and NC Perkins hold free monthly webinars called “Career Pathways.”

These vary from month to month. This month the focus is supply chain management and logistics.

The webinar began at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but you can watch past webinars as they are available through the NC Perkins website.

Our other Job Alert is meant to help military spouses.

The unemployment rate of military spouses is estimated at 24%. People can guess any number of reasons, but the groups Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary want to help.

There is a virtual job fair on June 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A lot of these are national employers – or virtual – so it is easy to stay employed as you move around.

By the way – this is also for transitioning service members, too.