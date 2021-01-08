CBS 17 Job Alert — CarMax and Lee Nissan are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The purpose of the Job Alert is pretty cut and dry — we help people find locally available jobs that might be easy to overlook.

In today’s Job Alert, we have some jobs for people with an automotive background.

CarMax needs an automotive tech at their location on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

Diagnostic skills are necessary, as is the ability to work in a team. Knowledge of both foreign and domestic brands is also necessary. Experience in the repair of engines, air conditioning, steering, suspension, or brakes is required.

You should also be OK with lifting heavy objects.

Lee Nissan in Wilson needs a service manager. This job requires overseeing the service department, including hiring, forecasting goals and objectives for the department, plus working as a liaison between techs and clients as needed.

A clean driving record is needed, so is 3-5 years automotive managerial experience.