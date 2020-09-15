CBS 17 Job Alert – CarMax and McCorvey Sheet Metal are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on openings for people who are bilingual.

CarMax on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh needs a bilingual English/Spanish Customer Experience Consultant.

Essentially, the job requires working with customers to ensure the sale moves as smoothly as possible, helping with paperwork, and following up with inquiries.

There is a $1,500 signing bonus.

McCorvey Sheet Metal needs a bilingual junior recruiter.

The job means screening things like resumes and applications, and working job fairs.

Two years of recruiting experience is needed. Ideally, the perfect candidate will have at least a year of experience in the construction industry.

Health benefits, 401(k), and paid vacation are all offered.

