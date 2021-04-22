CBS 17 Job Alert – CarMax is hiring in Raleigh, Fayetteville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we’re looking at the booming used car industry – specifically the CarMax chain of dealerships.

Sales numbers released earlier this month show sales are up nearly 70% in March 2021 compared to March 2020.

Nationwide there are 1,600 openings.

I checked out the local stores – two in Raleigh and one in Fayetteville.

The lot on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh has an opening for a part-time sales consultant.

The job involves knowing the inventory and helping customers find a car to fit their needs – be it online or in person.

Training pay is $20 per hour.

The Fayetteville lot needs what is called a customer specialist alternative delivery. This job involves working with customers for at-home delivery of his or her new car.

There are traditional sales elements involved like walking people through the finance process and helping process the trade-in.

