CBS 17 Job Alert – CarMax is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is from CarMax.

The nationwide network of car dealerships came to CBS 17 with a number of positions available in Central North Carolina.

There is an opening for Customer Specialist – Alternative Delivery for their store on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

You’ll set up home delivery sales and do things like discuss finance options with clients. You’ll also deliver any kind of financial paperwork to management as needed.

Have a valid driver’s license and be OK with working both indoors and outdoors as needed. A flexible schedule is also needed.

The location on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh is in need of a Bilingual Customer Experience Consultant.

You’ll connect with customers both in person and by phone.

Keep tabs on inventory and be OK with listening to the customer needs and helping them find the right vehicle.