CBS 17 Job Alert – Carter’s and World Market are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A lot of stores are already hiring ahead of the holidays.

The Carter’s store in Brier Creek in Raleigh needs a seasonal worker.

You should have relatively open availability and know some shifts might last up to 8 hours.

Past retail experience is preferred – and be good with kids.

The job requires a lot of standing, bending, and lifting – so keep that in mind.

Cost Plus World Market needs a seasonal worker at their store near Triangle Town Center in Raleigh.

You’ll familiarize yourself with products to help customers and help stock the store, too. You might need to help unload trucks.

A year of past experience is ideal.

