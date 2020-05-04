CBS 17 Job Alert – CAVA and Harbor Freight are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s no secret the restaurant industry is taking a beating during the pandemic closures.

Even as businesses slowly reopen, there are plenty of people without a job.

The restaurant chain CAVA continues an aggressive expansion, and they are hiring for plenty of positions.

The location in the Midtown East development in Raleigh needs a full-time culinary lead.

You’ll develop the grill and prep teams, help open or close the restaurant, and learn basic food and beverage management skills – like ordering and organizing inventory.

The job pays $14 per hour and you’ll be eligible for benefits. You need a year of experience.

If you’re more interested in retail, Harbor Freight Tool needs a sales associate at their store on Skibo Road in Fayetteville.

You’ve got to be 18, and past retail experience if preferred.

Also, understand there is a physical element to the job, so be OK with lifting and pulling items up to 50 pounds. Also, be OK working evenings, weekends, and possibly holidays.

