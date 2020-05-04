CBS 17 Job Alert – CAVA and Harbor Freight are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s no secret the restaurant industry is taking a beating during the pandemic closures.
Even as businesses slowly reopen, there are plenty of people without a job.
The restaurant chain CAVA continues an aggressive expansion, and they are hiring for plenty of positions.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
The location in the Midtown East development in Raleigh needs a full-time culinary lead.
You’ll develop the grill and prep teams, help open or close the restaurant, and learn basic food and beverage management skills – like ordering and organizing inventory.
The job pays $14 per hour and you’ll be eligible for benefits. You need a year of experience.
If you’re more interested in retail, Harbor Freight Tool needs a sales associate at their store on Skibo Road in Fayetteville.
You’ve got to be 18, and past retail experience if preferred.
Also, understand there is a physical element to the job, so be OK with lifting and pulling items up to 50 pounds. Also, be OK working evenings, weekends, and possibly holidays.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
- 7th COVID-19 death reported at NC’s Butner prison
- Thousands in NC still waiting for unemployment money
- DMV Headquarters in Raleigh to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduations for Class of 2020
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now