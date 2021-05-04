CBS 17 Job Alert – CertainTeed and Aerotek are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With an estimated 600,000 openings nationwide, the need for maintenance engineers – people to work with industrial machinery – is growing.

Companies are offering good pay and benefits to lure in qualified workers.

For example, CertainTeed in Oxford is looking for an experienced industrial maintenance mechanic. The job revolves around maintaining, troubleshooting, and inspecting heavy equipment.

Basic welding is also a needed skill.

The job requires five years’ experience and pays $26 to $31 an hour, plus full benefits including health, 401(k) and vacation.

Aerotek in Garner is looking for an industrial maintenance technician.

This is for maintenance and preventive maintenance on production machinery. Three to five years’ experience is needed.

A technical degree or military experience is desired, but not required. Pay is $20 to $26 an hour.