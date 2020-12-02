CBS 17 Job Alert – Chase Bank and Wegmans are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– In Wednesday’s Job Alert, we’re looking at openings tied to new businesses in central North Carolina.

Chase Bank is opening new locations in the Triangle, and the company needs relationship bankers in both Cary and Durham.

A year of experience in a bank or in finance is required. A college degree or military equivalent is ideal, but a high school diploma is required.

To apply, click here.

Supermarket chain Wegmans continues to open locations in the Triangle.

A new store will be opening in Wake Forest in May, but the company is already accepting applications, with “on board” training set to begin in February. Among the openings: a barista, and product demonstrator.

To apply, click here.