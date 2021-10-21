CBS 17 Job Alert – Chatham County in need of public safety, temporary workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All across the country local municipalities are in need of employees.

These are people who are crucial for everything from infrastructure to law enforcement.

Human resources for Chatham County e-mailed CBS 17 for this very reason.

While most openings are full-time, there are some very interesting temporary positions.

One is a park attendant for evenings. The job involves closing up parks at night, cleaning facilities, and assisting with reservations, too.

The county also needs an events and marketing assistant for Pittsboro-Siler City Convention & Visitors Bureau. The job includes tasks like taking minutes of meetings and updating web content.

The jobs require 10 to 15 hours of work a week at $15 an hour.

Of the openings in the county, anyone in public safety is especially needed.

These openings include what is called a telecommunicator – essentially a 911 operator, a detention officer, and a deputy sheriff.

The county tout’s benefits as a big draw including free benefits, a pension, 401(k), 13 paid holidays, and vacation days.