CBS 17 Job Alert – Check out these virtual job fairs this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert, I want to give you a heads up about an upcoming job fair.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has a drive-thru fair in Rocky Mount.

It is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the NCDMV office on Church Street.

Openings include vehicle, driver, and processing services – or more business-focused jobs like strategy, research and processing.

The Triangle Virtual IT Career Expo’s Resource Fair is this Thursday. It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You’re asked to sign up online first.

Some of the employers taking part are Duke Health System, the State Department of Information Technology and Charter Communications.