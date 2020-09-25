CBS 17 Job Alert – Circustrix and Madewell are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is a first – the company Circustrix is hosting a virtual job fair for their DEFY Trampoline Park in Raleigh.

The job fair is Sept. 30, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., but the number of online openings are limited.

These are part-time jobs for what they call “Flight Crew Employees.”

You should fill out the online application first and you need to have two years of experience in customer service or retail.

The clothing store “Madewell” needs a seasonal salesperson at their Crabtree Valley Mall location.

Have a flexible schedule and be OK with standing for a long period of time.

Past retail experience is a plus and perhaps most important of all — have a love of fashion.

