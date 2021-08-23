CBS 17 Job Alert – Cities of Burlington and Raleigh are both hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert, we’re looking at government jobs.

These jobs often hold appeal because of the excellent benefits that come with the job.

The City of Burlington, west of The Triangle, contacted CBS 17 because of a job fair this coming Friday.

According to their website, there are 61 different job openings in the city.

In particular, the city needs equipment managers, maintenance workers, and an HVAC mechanic – so all people with specialized skills.

Benefits include government retirement, federal holidays off in addition to vacation, plus full health benefits.

The job fair runs from 9 a.m. until noon this Friday at the public works facility on East Summit Avenue in Burlington.

The City of Raleigh, like many municipalities, needs people with specialized trade skills.

For example, the city needs a maintenance technician – specifically sewer maintenance.

Experience with operating vehicles like a dump truck to haul materials is needed — so is a commercial driver’s license or the ability to obtain one within 45 days.

The job provides paid holidays off, health and dental insurance, plus eligibility for retirement benefits.

The pay is $35,200 to $52,600 a year.