CBS 17 Job Alert – Closet Factory in Apex is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With so many people unemployed or underemployed, CBS 17 is committed to raising awareness of the job opportunities available in central North Carolina.

A lot of people must have decided to reorganize their closets because Closet Factory in Apex has a bunch of openings.

One of those is a sales and interior design consultant. You’ll work with clients to help create their custom closets.

It is very communication and customer service oriented. Two years sales experience is needed. You’ll work out of your home, and the position is commission-driven.

If you’re looking for something part-time, Closet Factory needs a product demonstrator.

It is Thursday through Sunday availability – anywhere from 16 to 24 hours a week. Be a people person and be comfortable talking to anyone.