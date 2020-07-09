RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With so many people unemployed or underemployed, CBS 17 is committed to raising awareness of the job opportunities available in central North Carolina.
A lot of people must have decided to reorganize their closets because Closet Factory in Apex has a bunch of openings.
One of those is a sales and interior design consultant. You’ll work with clients to help create their custom closets.
It is very communication and customer service oriented. Two years sales experience is needed. You’ll work out of your home, and the position is commission-driven.
If you’re looking for something part-time, Closet Factory needs a product demonstrator.
It is Thursday through Sunday availability – anywhere from 16 to 24 hours a week. Be a people person and be comfortable talking to anyone.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man stabbed to death following fight at Roanoke Rapids barbershop
- NC woman fighting HOA after being told to take down Black Lives Matter sign
- Now you don’t have to remove your mask for a meal – company makes masks with zippers
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Closet Factory in Apex is hiring
- Officer to George Floyd: ‘It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk’
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now