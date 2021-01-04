CBS 17 Job Alert – Clouds Brewing and Cellar 55 are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we’re talking about something we don’t get to talk about too much — beer!

Clouds Brewing is looking for a brewery sales rep based in Durham.

This is business-to-business sales with existing clients, and finding new ones. Prior experience working in sales for a brewery is required.

There is base pay plus commission.

A beer specialist is needed at Cellar 55 in Fuquay-Varina.

The job isn’t just selling drinks to customers – this job requires a lot of knowledge about beer and the brewing process. The ultimate goal is to help owners grow the business.

The job is full-time and pay is $12 to $14 an hour.