CBS 17 Job Alert – Coca-Cola and Harnett County holding job fairs Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are a couple of hiring events going on Wednesday in central North Carolina.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has an onsite hiring event going on today in Clayton.

They’re looking to fill several openings including a delivery driver/merchandiser trainee, a part-time merchandiser, and a material handler.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the facility on Shotwell Road in Clayton.

There is another job fair going on today in Harnett County from 9 a.m. until noon at the County Resource Center and Library Training Room on McKinney Parkway in Lillington.

As of this morning, there are 15 employers taking part including Caterpillar, Harnett Health and Armtech Defense Technologies.

Salaries, position depending, range from $10 to $24.50 an hour.