CBS 17 Job Alert – Community Care of North Carolina is hiring COVID-19 contact tracers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert goes back to the need for help in contact tracing since COVID-19 numbers are once again soaring.

Community Care of North Carolina needs people to fill different contact tracing roles.

There is an opening for what is called a CCTC Support 1.

These jobs require making and answering and vaccine-related phone calls, schedule vaccination appointments as directed by local health departments, and collect information from individuals on covid-19 symptoms along with allergies, medication, and consent forms.

Access to a computer for data entry, a valid license and vehicle, and a high school diploma are all needed. So is the willingness to go to a local health department as needed.

CCNC is also hiring at CCTC Support 2. This person is responsible for contacting people who’ve been in close contact with a person confirmed as having COVID, explaining things to do to help prevent further spread, as well as answering any COVID-related questions, and supporting any vaccination clinics as needed.

Fluency in languages other than English is a plus.

