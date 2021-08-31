CBS 17 Job Alert – Community Care of North Carolina is hiring COVID-19 contact tracers

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert goes back to the need for help in contact tracing since COVID-19 numbers are once again soaring.

Community Care of North Carolina needs people to fill different contact tracing roles.

There is an opening for what is called a CCTC Support 1.

These jobs require making and answering and vaccine-related phone calls, schedule vaccination appointments as directed by local health departments, and collect information from individuals on covid-19 symptoms along with allergies, medication, and consent forms.

Access to a computer for data entry, a valid license and vehicle, and a high school diploma are all needed. So is the willingness to go to a local health department as needed.

CCNC is also hiring at CCTC Support 2. This person is responsible for contacting people who’ve been in close contact with a person confirmed as having COVID, explaining things to do to help prevent further spread, as well as answering any COVID-related questions, and supporting any vaccination clinics as needed.

Fluency in languages other than English is a plus.

Access to a computer for data entry, a valid license and vehicle, and a high school diploma are all needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories