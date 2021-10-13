CBS 17 Job Alert – Companies now hiring for the holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is about mass hiring events going on ahead of the holidays.

We are contacted daily by businesses looking for a lot of workers.

Belk needs 5,000 workers and has a hiring event at all their stores this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can make an appointment or just walk in.

Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s are also holding hiring events on Wednesday and Thursday.

There are 7,000 workers needed nationwide – nearly 100 locally. Interviews are from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at their stores located in Cary and Garner.

Upscale furniture and home store Crate and Barrel is having a hiring event next week on Oct. 21 and 22 at their store at the Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

You’re asked to apply first. The openings are for both part-time and full-time for the season.

National Pawn has a virtual job fair taking place Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

These full-time positions are in sales and management in Raleigh and Durham. Pay starts at $15 an hour plus benefits.