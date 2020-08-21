CBS 17 Job Alert – Conduent and Capstone Group are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping those looking to find a new job, or one that better fits their lifestyle, especially with the challenges presented with remote learning for the start of the school year.

Conduent in Fayetteville is looking for a Customer Experience Associate to work from home.

You’ve got to have a hardwired internet connection and six months experience in customer service.

You’ll assist customers with questions about health and wellness and help find a solution. It is full time and comes with benefits and 401(k).

Capstone Group in Wake Forest needs a full-time Account Specialist.

You’ll assist account managers and account executives in managing client accounts. This includes adding notes to customer files, doing monthly invoices, and client follow-ups. An associate’s or bachelor’s degree is needed and so is five years’ experience.

Pay is between $37,500 and $40,000 a year. The job also comes with benefits and 401(k).

