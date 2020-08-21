CBS 17 Job Alert – Conduent and Capstone Group are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping those looking to find a new job, or one that better fits their lifestyle, especially with the challenges presented with remote learning for the start of the school year.
Conduent in Fayetteville is looking for a Customer Experience Associate to work from home.
You’ve got to have a hardwired internet connection and six months experience in customer service.
You’ll assist customers with questions about health and wellness and help find a solution. It is full time and comes with benefits and 401(k).
Capstone Group in Wake Forest needs a full-time Account Specialist.
You’ll assist account managers and account executives in managing client accounts. This includes adding notes to customer files, doing monthly invoices, and client follow-ups. An associate’s or bachelor’s degree is needed and so is five years’ experience.
Pay is between $37,500 and $40,000 a year. The job also comes with benefits and 401(k).
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- German shepherd locked up in California shelter for over a year due to legal battle may be killed
- President Donald Trump to visit Asheville area on Monday
- Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention
- Loughlin, Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot
- NC’s unemployment rate increases to 8.5% in July
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now