CBS 17 Job Alert – Conduent, Lowes Foods are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As unemployment claims mount, CBS 17 is here to help you find a job through our daily Job Alert.

Conduent is looking for 160 people to work at call centers in the Triangle. The employees are expected to learn specific computer programs to assist clients when they contact Conduent with service questions or concerns.

Also, with more people practicing social distancing, there is a surge in shoppers ordering groceries online. That means stores need personal shoppers, including Lowes Foods. They need two workers for their store in Clayton, but a search of their website reveals similar positions at other stores in central North Carolina.

More headlines from CBS17.com: