CBS 17 Job Alert – Conduent, The Fresh Market are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping people who suddenly find themselves without a job thanks to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Conduent is looking for 160 people to work at call centers in Raleigh and Cary. You’ll work with health care clients when they contact the company with service concerns.

You will need to learn center computer programs, troubleshoot problems for customers, and provide solutions and recommend new products.

Also, The Fresh Market is looking to hire a lot of people at their stores across central North Carolina.

They have four cashier positions open at their store in Fayetteville. These are part-time jobs and you must be at least 16 to work there.

Applicants should be comfortable with occasionally lifting heavy items, and have a flexible schedule.

