CBS 17 Job Alert – Conduent, The Fresh Market are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping people who suddenly find themselves without a job thanks to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
Conduent is looking for 160 people to work at call centers in Raleigh and Cary. You’ll work with health care clients when they contact the company with service concerns.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
You will need to learn center computer programs, troubleshoot problems for customers, and provide solutions and recommend new products.
Also, The Fresh Market is looking to hire a lot of people at their stores across central North Carolina.
They have four cashier positions open at their store in Fayetteville. These are part-time jobs and you must be at least 16 to work there.
Applicants should be comfortable with occasionally lifting heavy items, and have a flexible schedule.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
- Stock you pantry with the essentials
- Local malls preparing for phase one, acknowledge some retailers may not re-open
- Thursday, May 7th : Stock you pantry with the essentials
- Infant, 2 children among latest COVID-19 cases in Robeson County, officials say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now